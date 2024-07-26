51% Indian EV car owners want to switch back to ICE vehicles, here's why

51% of Electric Vehicle car owners expressed a preference to switch back to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles due to everyday hassles associated with EV ownership. The industry is still learning how to handle secondhand EVs, a survey by Park+, a leading app for car owners showed in its findings.

The survey, which was done on 500 EV car owners in major cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, revealed that 88% of EV owners experience more anxiety about finding accessible, safe, and working charging stations than about the range of their vehicles. Despite over 20,000 EV charging stations in India, visibility and accessibility remain major concerns.

73% of EV owners find maintenance costs to be unclear. Many reported that local mechanics struggled with minor issues, and they couldn’t get second opinions on repair costs.

33% of respondents noted a significant drop in the resale value of their EVs. The resale value is expected to improve as the EV ecosystem matures, but currently, there is no widespread test to determine the quality of an EV's battery, which makes up 30% of the vehicle's value.

The TATA Nexon EV (61%) is the most preferred EV, followed by the TATA Punch EV (19%). TATA EVs are praised for their design, durability, and safety. BYD attracted interest, but high pricing and limited test drive options were drawbacks.

Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO of Park+, commented, "Our goal at Park+ is to enhance the car ownership experience. This survey helps us understand the challenges faced by EV owners in India. The main issue is charging anxiety, which has overtaken range anxiety. We will continue to invest in improving the EV charging infrastructure and work with stakeholders to support EV car owners throughout their vehicle's lifecycle."