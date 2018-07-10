All new Hyundai Santro to hit Indian roads by October: Report

The South Korean automobile company, Hyundai Motors, is expected to re-introduce the much adored Santro in India in October, as reported by Zig Wheels. Globally marketed as the Atos, Amica, Kia Visto, the car was first introduced in India in 1998 and has realized a successful spell of more than two decades.

It is also possible that the company will launch the 2018 Santro on September 23, as the date marks the 20th anniversary of Santro in India. No official statement from the company has been released, though. Hyundai could launch the new model ahead of the festive season this year. Maruti's new Wagon R is also expected to launch sales in the same period, re-intensifying the competition in the entry-level hatchback segment.

The Hyundai car is expected to feature a contemporary design and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. It will produce 66 PS of power at 95 Nm of torque. So far, leaks suggest that the compact car will get Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) along with the conventional manual transmission. No diesel-powered variant of the car is expected to hit Indian roads. The car is expected to be priced between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh and will compete against the likes of Maruti WagonR, Maruti Celerio, and the Tata Tiago.

In June, Hyundai Motors India Ltd. launched the 'Brilliant Moments' campaign to celebrate 20 years of sales and production in the Indian market. Through the initiative, the company invites Hyundai car owners to share their brilliant moment's stories. The top 10 stories will be promoted on social media for voting, and the top three stories with the maximum votes will be declared as winners. The winners will get a Hyundai car at a mega event in the presence of the company's brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.