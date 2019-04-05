scorecardresearch
Anand Mahindra receives advice by an 11-year-old on how to curb car honking

Mumbai-based Mahika Mishra told Mr Mahindra to implement her advice in order to minimise noise pollution and make roads more quieter

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently received a letter from a 11-year-old girl with an idea to reduce honking. The letter by Mumbai-based Mahika Mishra started with how much she enjoys travelling in car and long drives, however, what irks her is the unnecessary and continual honking. The seventh grade girl further wrote how much honking is injurious to the environment as it causes noise pollution and wastes energy.

The girl also gave a solution to Mahindra on how to combat car honking. "I have a suggestion that you can only honk 5 times in 10 minutes and the honk will last only for 3 seconds." wrote Mishra.

She told Mr Mahindra to implement her advice in order to minimise noise pollution and make roads more quieter. She also showed her concern on air pollution and requested Mr Mahindra to manufacture electric cars as they don't cause pollution.

The Chairman of one of India's largest vehicle manufacturing firms felt so delighted after reading the letter that he shared it on his official twitter handle and said, "At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail...the weariness vanishes."


 

Mahindra tweeted the letter on Thursday and since then, the tweet has received 2,307 retweets and over 14,000 likes. Twitteratis have also welcomed the advice of little Mahika with positive responses.

