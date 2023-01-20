Anand Mahindra to hand over the exclusive edition XUV400 to the highest bidder

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, will auction and hand over a one-of-a-kind, exclusive edition of the XUV400 electric SUV. The eSUV will be given to the highest bidder at the auction, with the proceeds going to a social cause and being distributed among Mahindra Sustainability Award winners for clean air, clean energy, green mobility, and clean water.



The winner will also receive an exclusive pass to India's inaugural round of the all-electric FIA Formula E championship on February 11, 2023 in Hyderabad.



The winning bidder will receive the electric SUV on February 10, 2023. This XUV400 exclusive edition was created by Mahindra's Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose in collaboration with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu and will be unveiled on November 28, 2022 at the Mahindra Tech Fashion Tour.



The winning bidder can decide whether to donate their winnings to a not-for-profit organisation of their choice or to the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards, which will be announced on November 28, 2022. In addition, Mahindra will match the winning bid and give it to a non-profit organisation or the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards.



This exclusive edition of XUV400 is available in blue colour with copper branding elements, a dual-tone copper roof, and piano black alloy wheels. It also has a Rimzim Dadu x Bose logo on the inside and outside of the SUV.



The seats in the cabin are leatherette with blue embroidery. The designer-duo has also provided a variety of accessories in Rimzim's metallic fabric material, including cushions, seat belt covers, keyholders, carry-with-you pouches, and an everyday use premium duffle bag.



Registration for the auction has begun, and you can register by visiting https://auction.carandbike.com/.

The online auction will begin on January 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. and will run from January 26 to January 31, 2023.



Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The XUV400 is fast, fun and futuristic. Mahindra design stands for creating products that appeal to the heart of our customers and we call it HEARTCORE DESIGN. It’s about bringing the emotion of car design and the toughness of our products together to create unforgettable experiences. It blends technology and stunning craftsmanship and that is exactly our philosophy at Mahindra.”



Rimzim Dadu said, “ The Rimzim Dadu Signature Blue color takes inspiration from textiles and is loaded with our signature design elements. It’s been such an honour to work with legendary automotive designer Pratap Bose and India’s favourite homegrown brand – Mahindra automotive. As a brand, we believe in striving to work towards a sustainable future and Electric cars are a revolutionary step towards that.”

