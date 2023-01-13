Anand Mahindra shares edited video of comic duo Laurel and Hardy grooving to ' Naatu Naatu'

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history after winning the Golden Globe award for the song Naatu Naatu. The track was nominated in the Original Song category and emerged as the winner. Well Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is one among the many fans who cannot keep calm after the historic win.

On Twitter, the Indian billionnaire shared an edited video of the legendary comic duo Laurel and Hardy grooving to Naatu and Naatu and called it is 'Friday feeling'. The British-American comic duo Laurel and Hardy can be seen dancing in the over 1-minute video. The duo's dance moves in the video were also quite similar to the original featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past..😄 L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/9tMSfAKux5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2023

In caption Mahindra wrote, "No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past. L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling."

The video has garnered over one lakh views after it was shared online. Twitter users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Even Laurel and Hardy can't resist Naatu Naatu."

Another user wrote, "It's like these two are dancing in slow motion to the dance by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR."

One user said, "I prefer GRACE to ENERGY... where dancing is concerned... Hardy is sooo graceful."

A user wrote, "I think Laurel and Hardy predicted that they will receive the Golden Globe Award for their Naatu Naatu song in the year 2023."

