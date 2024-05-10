Audi India launches Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition SUVs; check price, other details

Audi India has announced the launch of Audi Q3 Bold Edition and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition today. The Bold Editions of these models, designed to appeal to Audi enthusiasts, feature distinctive styling and unique design elements.

Pricing

The ex-showroom prices for the Audi Q3 Bold Edition and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition are Rs 54,65,000 and Rs 55,71,000 respectively.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed his confidence in the success of these models, which are currently the best-selling in India.

Dhillon said, "The Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are currently our best-selling models and have always been loved by our customers. A perfect blend of luxury, performance and versatility, both these models are now being offered with a Bold Edition a more exclusive and sportier variant packed with distinctive styling elements. The Bold Editions are designed for those who want to make a unique statement on the road. With limited units available, we are positive that these will be sold out in no time."

Features

The Bold Editions come with a Black styling package, a 2.0l TFSI engine with the quattro all-wheel drive, and other key features such as LED Headlamps, panoramic glass sunroof, leather seat upholstery, and a 2-zone climate control system. The cars also include a host of safety and convenience features such as six airbags, Audi Drive Select, and Audi phone box with wireless charging system.