Audi Q7 facelift versions launched starting at Rs 79.99 lakh

Audi launched the new facelift version of the iconic Q7 in India on Thursday. The Audi Q7 is powered by a dynamic 3.0L V6 TFSI engine. It comes in two variants Premium Plus and Technology for Rs 79.99 lakh and Rs 88.33 lakh respectively. The large SUV offers a new design in the ‘Q’ family, the company said.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said that the Audi Q7 has been an absolute favourite in India. “The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others,” he said.

Dhillon said that Audi is expecting strong sales in 2022 and will launch high volume models in the country along with some top-end products.

Here’s a lowdown of the Audi Q7’s features:

Performance

The SUV is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The Audi Q7 has a top speed of 250 km/hr and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 5.9 seconds.

The Audi Q7 comes with a combination of quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension and Audi Drive Select along with seven drive modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual.

Exterior

There is a new bumper at the front and higher air inlets. The Audi Q7 comes with a flat, wider looking singleframe grille with an octagonal outline and new sill trim. The Matrix LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators enable clear visibility while driving.

The Audi Q7 is being offered with a panoramic sunroof, high gloss styling package, adaptive windshield wipers, and a robust design.

The SUV comes in five colours – Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver, while the interior sports two colours – Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.

Interior

The wraparound cockpit design of the Audi Q7 enables easy ergonomics and intuitive hand movements. It comes with an Ambient Lighting Package Plus, which is customisable with 30 colours each for surface and contour lighting.

Audi Q7 comes with seven seats.

Infotainment

It is equipped with smart features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch response, remote MMI touch control panel with 21.84 cms colour display to control the air conditioning, favorites and shortcuts, B&O Premium 3D sound system with 19 speakers, center speaker and subwoofer, and the Rear Seat Entertainment are some of the features on offer.

Upholstery

Audi Q7 upholstery has a genuine cricket leather finish, and comes with comfort centre armrest in the front, powered front seats with driver-side memory function, adjustable fore and aft position and recline for second row seats, and electrically foldable third row seats.

After-sales

There is a standard 2-year warranty that can be extended up to 7 years, and a 5-year Road Side Assistance (RSA) that can be extended up to 10 years.

