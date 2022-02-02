Aston Martin launches DBX707 as world's most powerful SUV

British manufacturer of luxury sports cars Aston Martin has unveiled a new luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) called ‘DBX707’. The all-new luxury SUV, which Aston Martin claims to be the fastest, most powerful and ‘ best-handling luxury SUV’ in the world, can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.3s – quicker than Lamborghini Urus, closest competitor of Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT – and tops out at 310 km/h.

Tobias Moers, CEO, Aston Martin, said, “Right from its first introduction the DBX has represented Aston Martin’s dynamic and design values in a way that proves not all SUVs have to conform to the same compromises.” Aston Martin’s new flagship model in the DBX range is a significantly uprated performance version of the standard SUV and comes with several mechanical upgrades.

“With the DBX707 we have pushed the boundaries in every area to create a car which sets new standards of performance and desirability. The fastest, most powerful, best handling and most engaging car of its kind, it propels Aston Martin to the pinnacle of SUV performance,” Moers added.

Interestingly, CEO Moers also indicated that the new Aston Martin DBX707 is also aiming to break its Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT's Nürburgring record of fastest luxury SUV. In June 2021, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT had set a record of completing the testing ground of Germany’s Nürburgring track of 20.76 km in 7 minutes 38.9 seconds.

Also Read: Top selling cars in Jan 2022: Tata Motors sees highest-ever PV, EV and SUV sales

Engine and powertrain

The new SUV DBX707 comes with a 4.0-litre V8 engine that has been uniquely tuned to produce 697 hp of peak power and 900 Nm of massive torque. It is also equipped with a new pair of turbochargers and a quad-exit active exhaust system. The new SUV’s transmission, a nine-speed wet-clutch gearbox with both automatic and manual modes, also helps to launch the car off the line more quickly.

Aston Martin has also upgraded DBX707’s suspension and brakes for the entire driving experience. Carbon-ceramic discs, measuring 420mm at the front and 390mm at the rear, are offered as standard. The updated air suspension gets revised dampers and springs for less body roll and comes with an electronic Active Roll Control system. The Aston Martin DBX707 SUV also features an updated electronic limited-slip rear differential.

Looks and features

Externally, the new SUV DBX707 features a new quad-exit active exhaust system, a new front grille, and new DRLs. The car also has newly designed air intakes and brake cooling ducts, along with a new front splitter, enlarged rear diffuser and new rear bumper.

In terms of interior, Aston Martin DBX707 features sport seats as standard and offers comfort seats as a no-cost option. Similar to the exterior design, dark chrome finishing comes standard, or can also opt for the regular chrome and carbon fibre.

Price and availability

Aston Martin said that the production of the DBX707 is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022, with deliveries beginning in the second quarter. The pricing of the car is yet to be announced. However, The company’s most recent launch in India, the DBX SUV has been priced in India at Rs 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).