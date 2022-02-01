Top selling cars in Jan 2022: Tata Motors sees highest-ever PV, EV and SUV sales

The Indian car market, in January 2022, managed to sell only 2,45,262 units compared to 2,86,235 units in the same period the last year, down by nearly 16.7 per cent. Tata Motors started 2022 on a high and reported 27 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle sales, including in the international markets.

The company's total domestic sales grew 26 per cent at 72,485 units in January 2022 as against 57,649 vehicles sold in the same month last year, it in a statement.

Tata Motors also stated that it sold 40,777 units of passenger vehicles in India last month, marking a 51 per cent sales growth as compared to January 2021 when it had sold 26,978 units of passenger vehicles in the country. Along with these the company also recorded the highest monthly production since March 2007 at its manufacturing plants.

Tata Motors also mentioned that it had recorded its highest-ever SUV sales of 28,108 units, the highest-ever EV sales of 2892 units in January 2022. The company’s Ranjangaon plant in Pune has recorded the highest-monthly production since March 2007, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India, on the other hand, has managed to sell a total (domestic sales and exports) of 154,379 units in January 2022 as against 1,60,752 units sold in January last year. It attributed this drop to a severe shortage of electronic components. Maruti Suzuki’s compact segment — Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis and Swift — saw sales at 71,472 units in the past month, down from 76,935 units sold in January 2021.

Mahindra stated that the company’s passenger vehicles for January 2022 have dipped 3 per cent to 19,964 units from 20,634 units sold in January 2021. In the Utility Vehicles segment, the company managed to sold 19,848 units in January 2022 as against 20,498 units sold in January 2021.

Mahindra, like every other car manufacturer in the country, is also facing a shortage in supply of semiconductor-related parts that have harmed production, thus, leading to delays in deliveries.

Hyundai Motors India, in January 2022, reported that its sales were at around 44,000 units, lower than the 52,000 units reported sold a year earlier. The company’s sales figures continue to be reported at noticeably lower numbers than in months earlier as its sales were far worse at 32,312 units in December last year. Even Tata Motors outsold Hyundai India domestic sales in December 2021.

MG Motor India reported that it had sold 4,306 units in January 2022. The company’s sales grew from 3,602 units a year earlier with YoY volume growth at 704 units. MoM sales growth is reported at 72.45 per cent, up from 2,497 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, in January 2022, saw a decline of 34 per cent and registered sales of 7,328 units, compared to 11,126 units sold in Jan 2021. MoM sales have also declined, as Toyota had sold 10,832 units in the same month last year. Toyota India has said that its offerings like Urban Cruiser and Glanza have achieved a cumulative wholesale figure of 1 lakh units.