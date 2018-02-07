Auto Expo 2018: Kia unveils SP Concept SUV for Indian market and a range of other cars

South Korean automaker Kia Motors today unveiled new SP Concept, which made its public world premiere at AutoExpo 2018, alongside a showcase of 16 global models. Kia will kick off its retail sales in India in the second half of the next year. The company said that it would introduce a range of vehicles, including an India-exclusive compact electric vehicle in the country between 2019 and 2021.

Motors Corporation President and CEO Han Woo Park today said that the SP Concept SUV will be the first of the products to be rolled out from the company's plant in Andhra Pradesh, where it has invested USD 1 billion. The plant will have a capacity of 3 lakh units annually.

Kia will also introduce an India-exclusive compact electric vehicle. Commenting on Kia's official debut here, Park said, "This beautiful country of India is the final piece of puzzle in Kias global footprint." He further said that with a plant in Andhra Pradesh, the company has also moved one step closer to having a truly global manufacturing network, which also includes facilities in the US, Mexico and Slovakia among others.

Despite being a late entrant, Park said, "Even though we have arrived late, we have come fully prepared." Globally, Kia is the 8th largest auto manufacturer, selling 2.8 million units last year across 180 countries, he added.

The company is showcasing 16 products from its global portfolio at the ongoing auto expo. Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said,"Kia Motors is thrilled to enter India, which is all set to catapult into the world's fifth largest economy this year."

Stating that it is a favorable time to enter the country, he said additional forecasts predict that India will be amongst the world's largest car markets in a few years. "We are here to be a part of the success story, which has been put into motion by progressive government policies and decision making," Shim added.

Commenting on the SP Concept, Kia Motors Corporation Chief Design Officer Peter Schreyer said, "Over the last few years, SUVs have become the vehicle of choice among Indian buyers. Combining the comfort and space of a sedan with the ability to tackle all kinds of terrain, we intend to storm the market with an SUV that will set new parameters in motoring."

He said being a concept, the vehicle is a "little bit exaggerated", but the actual production car will be very close to the concept displayed at the expo. Other models displayed by Kia at the expo include city car Picanto, passenger car Rio, crossover Stonic and 7-seater Sorento among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

