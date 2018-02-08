Auto Expo 2018: New Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 launched at Rs 4.99 lakh

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched at the Auto Expo 2018 on Thursday. Arguably the most-awaited hatchback of the year, the new Swift was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi). With reformed design, better fuel efficiency and improved safety, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to recreate the success of preceding generations.

This is the first time Swift has gone under radical design changes since its India launch in 2005. Keeping the familiar Swift silhouette and wrap-around windows intact, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a reformed front and rear. The facia now has bug-like headlamps and single frame grille. The front will have projector headlamps, with LED DRLs on the higher variants. The car will run on new precision cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear of the car also gets LED lighting.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is wider with a longer wheelbase, making it more spacious than the outgoing model. The body is curvier than the previous generation too, with sculpted design language and pronounced shoulders. The design of the new Swift is makes it more aerodynamic, said Kenichi Ayukawa, Maruti Suzuki CEO, during the launch event.

The sporty feel of the car has been extended to its interior with a flat-bottom steering wheel. Inside the car, cockpit design of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been kept driver-oriented with operational components centred on the driver's seat. The car comes with SmartPlay infotainment system, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto climate control on higher trims.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is underpinned by the fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, which has been used in the new Baleno and Dzire. The frame offers strong and rigid frame, while keeping the overall architecture light. This enhances the safety of the car while the drive experience peppy and fast. Weighing less, the car can deliver better fuel efficiency too.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift retains the 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine or the 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engine from its predecessor. The petrol engine is good for 82bhp of max power and 113Nm of max torque. The diesel motor can churn out 74bhp max power and 190Nm max torque. Both motors will be paired to either a five-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission.

With this latest generation, the auto gear shift technology comes to the Swift line-up for the first time. The automatic technology delivers better fuel efficiency as well as hassle-free driving. Maruti Suzuki is introducing four variants of the new Swift with AGS technology - two with petrol engines and two with diesel ones.

On the safety front, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX as standard in all variants. The new Swift cleared all the safety ahead of schedule, Ayukawa said.

Maruti Suzuki will launch six variants each with petrol and diesel options. Under the petrol engine option, base LXi variant has been priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, VXi at Rs 5.87 lakh, ZXi at Rs 6.49 lakh, ZXi+ at 7.29 lakh. The VXi AGS variant will sell for Rs 6.34 lakh and the ZXi AGS for Rs 6.96 lakh.

As for the diesel engine variants, the LDi will come with a price tag of Rs 5.99 lakh, VDi will be sold for Rs 6.87 lakh, ZDi for 7.49 lakh, ZDi+ for Rs 8.29 lakh. The VDi AGS will be available at Rs 7.34 lakh and ZDi AGS will be sold for Rs 7.96 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift could be booked at authorised dealerships for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The car will come in Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, and a new Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange colour option.