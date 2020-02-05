Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson to reiterate SUV leadership aspirations

With its eyes set on the leadership position in the fast-growing SUV segment, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the next-generation version of its premium SUV Tucson at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The car will be launched on March 3.

The SUV segment has been an outlier in an overall depressed domestic industry increasing its share in the market to 24 per cent in 2019. It is projected to cross the 30 per cent market in 2020 as more SUVs are launched in the market. Hyundai said its last few launches like the Creta mid-size SUV and Venue compact SUV have led to a 22 per cent growth in its SUV portfolio which now accounts for nearly a third of all Hyundais sold in India.

"Tucson has redefined the features and performance and we at Hyundai being the most preferred SUV brand strive to upgrade our products to keep pace with the evolving needs of today's customers and their rising aspirations," said S S Kim, managing director and CEO, HMIL. "The new Tucson powered by a BS-VI 2 litre petrol and diesel engines will further strengthen our dominance in the segment."

The diesel engine is mated to a new 8 Speed automatic transmission and has a peak power of 185PS and torque of 410 NM. The petrol engine delivers 152 PS power and 196 NM torque. The car boasts of a new advanced tyre pressure monitoring system, smart power tailgate, electric parking brake and first-in-segment power seats (Passenger - 8 Way) and Hyundai Blue Link and Wireless Charger. It also gets a panoramic sunroof and black interior colour theme with 20.32 cm HD Touch Screen

Infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Hyundai iblue and voice recognition.

On safety, it is equipped with 6 Airbag with Pretensioner, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, downhill brake control, brake assist, front and rear parking sensors and anti-lock braking system.

The other cars that Hyundai is displaying at its stall in the Expo include the Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and the Kona electric SUV that it had launched in the country last August. It will unveil the next generation Creta SUV on Thursday.

