Auto Expo 2020: Renault launches TRIBER EASY-R-AMT

French automotive major Renault on Wednesday launched TRIBER EASY-R-AMT at the Auto Expo 2020. It will come with the energy engine a 1.0-litre petrol engine offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy.

The company also says that the maintenance cost of the vehicle will be less.

Renault Triber, an under 4-metre car, is an attractively designed sturdy versatile spacious vehicle which can accommodate up to 7 people. It offers 625 litre of boot space which is the largest in its category in the five-seat configuration.

Safety-wise Renault has incorporated 4 airbags in the car.

Renault is one of the few automotive brands in India which has showcased a growth in the troublesome time for the automotive industry. As per the company statement "Renault is the only brand growing over the last calendar year with a sales figure of 88,869 units, enabling growth of 7.9% over the last year."

Renault triber has already established itself as a breakthrough concept and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. With more than 28,000 Tribers already sold in India. Renault has also commenced the export of triber to South Africa and the SAARC region.

The car would be launched in the market in the second quarter of the current year as per the management's statement. On the electric front, Renault will launch its first electric car in Indian in the next two years.

The company said that it has more than 250,000 EVs on the roads globally. The company also said that in India its Ev will be made with maximum focus on lov=calisation and the car would be a mass-market product.

In the Auto Expo, the company also showcased TWIZY and the Renault K-ZE both of which will electric and will be launched later in the coming years.

