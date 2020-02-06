Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes launches luxury camper V Class Marco Polo; price starts Rs 1.38 crore

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz launched multi-purpose vehicle V Class Marco Polo at Auto Expo 2020 for a starting price of Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom). The new Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo comes with camping features, making it suitable for vacation and weekend trips.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, says, "The V-Class and V-Class Elite pioneered the luxury MPV segment in India and have witnessed much success ever since their launch".

The new Mercedes Marco Polo is based on body design features from its V-Class models and is available in two variants -- Marco Polo Horizon (Price starts at Rs 1.38 crore) and Marco Polo (starts at Rs 1.46 crore). The vehicle is available with a 1950 cc diesel engine and produces 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

Marco Polo comes with a kitchen area, which includes two gas burners, sink, refrigerator and a folding table, and with enough room for up to four people to sleep.

The camper is offered with four seats as standard, as well as an option to extend to up to six seats, stowage options and tanks for fresh and waste water.

Also Read: Kia unveils compact SUV Sonet; to compete with Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon

Also Read: Mercedes launches AMG GT 63S four-door coupe at Rs 2.42 crore

Also Read: Piaggio India unveils two new scooters; Aprilia SXR 160, Vespa Elettrica