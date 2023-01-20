Bentley Bentayga extended wheelbase unveiled in India at Rs 6 cr: Check features, other details

Bentley Motors has unveiled the ultra-luxurious Bentley Bentayga extended wheelbase in India at Rs 6 crore. The car is now available for order in India, at the Bentley showrooms.



The addition of rear-wheel steering is the first for the upcoming Bentayga. With rear-wheel steering, the car's turning radius will be 11.8 metres shorter than the standard Bentayga. The 48V active anti-roll system found in the current-generation Bentayga, on the other hand, is standard.



The SUV is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine is said to be capable of reaching 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and reaching a top speed of 290km/h.



The car features body-in-white changes to the underfloor, side panels, door and roof. Bentley’s design team have ensured the lines’ proportions continue to exude style and presence. This increases the results in the wheelbase of the car stretching from 2995 mm to 3175 mm with an overall length of 5322 mm.



The new EWB will have a 180mm longer wheelbase than the standard model, allowing for more space in the second row. Furthermore, the doors on the upcoming model are significantly longer, giving the vehicle a more upscale appearance. The First Edition and Azure trim levels of the luxury four-wheeler are available globally.



The new Bentley airline seat specification comes with 22 ways of adjusting in a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology.



In a relaxed position, the seat can recline to a 40-degree angle while the front passenger seat is motorised forward and a trimmed footrest extends from the back of the seat. To make working on the go more comfortable, the seat adjusts to its most upright position in miss mode.



The new model featured four detailed exterior changes: a longer profile, a new front grille, a new polished 22-inch end-spoke wheel, and a repositioned sunroof, all while retaining the highly successful secondgeneration Bentayga aesthetic.



The Bentayga EWB features a 'vertical vain grille' inspired by the new grille on the flying spur, which consists of bright Chrome vertical veins sitting in front of a black mesh grille. The 22-inch 10-spoke Bentayga wheel is now available in a mirror-polished finish for the Bentayga EWB.



The sunroof has been moved 125 millimetres rearwards in the car, providing the optimal position to bathe the rear cabin seating area in natural light. The sunroof can be operated using both the rear cabin touch screen remote and the front cabin console.



The rear passengers will have two 10.1-inch screens, a large selection of 24 billion colour and material options, and a Naim audio system.



Commenting on the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “The new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the next chapter in the Bentayga story. This new SUV has a rear-cabin experience comparable to the legendary Mulsanne. Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your

journey, and yet with the extended wheelbase we have been able to go further thanks to the adoption of the world's first Wellness technology embedded within our unrivaled interior cabin design.”



“These advancements, along with the outstanding skills of Bentley’s craftspeople, make the Bentayga extended wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in,” added Bagla.