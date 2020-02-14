BMW launches 530i Sport in India; priced at Rs 55.40 Lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW has launched 530i Sport in India at Rs 55.4 lakh today. The new sports-business 5 Series sedan comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine and is locally produced at the carmaker's Chennai plant.

The new BMW 530i Sport is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 12 HiFi speaker systems and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Interestingly, the new BMW 5 series car also features a launch control function and four driving modes -- Comfort, ECO PRO, Sport, and Sport+.

The new BMW 530i Sport comes with tech features like BMW Display Key, gesture control and Parking Assistant. The new BMW 530i Sport is available in four colour options -- Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic. The car's interior has electrically adjustable seats, multifunction steering wheel, and ambient lighting.

The new BMW 530i Sport's comes with glossy black details and chrome bits on the front bumper, tailpipes, and 17 light-alloy wheels to further enhance its sporty characteristic. The car comes with the company's proprietary adaptive LED headlights, which automatically adjusts onto the road for up to 500 metres.

The new BMW 530i Sport's two-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine offers 252 hp with a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. The car also has an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

In terms of safety, the new Beemer comes with six airbags, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, traction control, cornering brake control, hill descent control, and side-impact protection.

