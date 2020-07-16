BMW Motorrad's adventure sports bike S 1000 XR launched at Rs 20.90 lakh

German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad has launched its adventure sportbike BMW S 1000 XR in India at Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new bike would be available only in Pro variant in Ice Grey and Red colour options.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW S 1000 XR is an agile achiever that sets a new benchmark in the adventure sports segment."

Compared to the previous model, the 2020 S 1000 XR features new symmetrical headlights, a two-step adjustable windscreen and revamped bodywork.

"With its newly developed engine and uncompromising ergonomics, it offers awe-inspiring performance, sporty ride and long-distance capabilities. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted all-new BMW S 1000 XR," Teixeira added.

The new BMW S 1000 XR gets the same engine as its sibling S 1000 RR - a 999cc 4-cylinder engine tuned for 165PS of power and 112Nm of torque. The bike comes with a 6-speed transmission system and a chain drive. BMW says that the motor is tuned to provide better performance in the 3,000-10,000rpm range than before. The company also states that the fourth, fifth and sixth gear now come with longer ratios to reduce noise, fuel consumption and engine speed.

The S 1000 XR also comes equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) which prevents the rear wheel from slipping due to abrupt throttling or sudden downshifting. Additionally, the new bike's frame and swinging arm have been lightened by over 2 kg along with a reduction in mass by 1.6kg.

The electronic suspension is provided as standard and with two modes - Dynamic and Road. BMW is also offering a dynamic brake assistant on the S 1000 XR. The new BMW XR comes with four standard ride modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. The S 1000 XR also comes equipped with a brand new 6.5-inch TFT display panel.

The S 1000 XR's electronics suite includes features like cruise control, wheelie control, traction control and hill-hold control, while the Pro model comes with a two-way quick-shifter, keyless go and more. The company also offers a standard warranty for three years unlimited kilometres', with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year on the new BMW S100 XR.

