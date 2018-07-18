BMW Motorrad launches G310R and G310S at Rs 2.99-3.49 lakh

BMW Motorrad, the superbike arm of the German luxury car giant on Wednesday launched its most affordable and small superbike yet -- the G310R and G310S at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh respectively.

The bikes mark the foray of the company in the fast growing sub 500cc segment and will be produced at its partner home-grown TVS Motor Ltd's Hosur factory. Powered by a newly developed 313cc water cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine, the bikes have a maximum power output of 34 bhp and torque of 28 Nm. They can accelerate from 0-50 kph in 2.3 seconds and have a top speed of 143 kmph.

The launch of these two bikes succeeds the Apache 310R in December 2017. Essentially the same product, Apache 310R is the mobike being sold by TVS under its brand name. Courtesy the lower premium that the TVS nameplate commands compared to a BMW, the Apache is priced at a more reasonable Rs 2.05 lakh.

"We have a legacy of creating motorcycles with a unique appeal, some of which have created a proud history in the world of two-wheelers. Whether it is the performance, quality or handling, BMW Motorrad captures the pulse of true motorcyclists," said Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad. "Bringing the brand's formidable experience and premium aspirations to the sub-500 cc segment, the all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS have opened up another important chapter in BMW Motorrad's history and will lay a strong foundation for future growth."

BMW and TVS first joined hands to develop a series of sub 500cc bikes for the Indian and international markets back in 2013 and it has taken the two companies nearly four years to get to their first product.

"Both the offerings are set to redefine their segment as they are ideal for young people, novices, returning riders and many other motorcyclists," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

BMW and TVS are however not the only ones to collaborate. Last year, British cruiser maker Triumph motorcycles also joined hands with TVS's arch rival Bajaj Auto to develop easy riding cruisers in a bid to take on Royal Enfield in its home turf.