Bookings for new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga officially open; check price, availability

Maruti Suzuki has officially opened the bookings for its next-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India on Wednesday, a week before the car's launch. The new Ertiga can be booked at one of the Maruti Suzuki showrooms for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Apart from this, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can also be booked online on Maruti Suzuki's website or by calling the toll-free number 1800-102-1800.

Along with opening the bookings, Maruti Suzuki also revealed the engine and variant details for the next-generation Ertiga. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be launched in India on November 21. It boasts bigger dimensions than the outgoing model, indicating a much comfier third seat seating arrangement.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the HEARTECT platform for increased rigidity and lower weight. The platform helps the car absorb and disperse crash energy effectively, while maintaining low noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance.

The next iteration of Ertiga will come with a new, bigger 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine similar to the facelifted Ciaz. The 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine has been kept unchanged from the outgoing model. Both engines are likely to come with mild hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency.

The 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine will replace the 1.4-litre petrol motor seen powering the incumbent model. The new petrol engine can deliver 103bhp of peak power and 138Nm of peak torque, with a fuel economy of 20 km per litre.

The tried and test 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine can put out 89bhp of max power and 200Nm of max torque. The fuel efficiency with the diesel motor is expected to be 25 km per litre. The petrol engine will be coupled with 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. The diesel motor, on the other hand, will get only a manual transmission at the time of launch.

Maruti Suzuki also unveiled the variant details for the upcoming Ertiga. The MPV will have four diesel variants - Ldi, Vdi, Zdi and Zdi+. The petrol variants range from Lxi, Vxi, Vxi AT, Zxi, Zxi AT and Zxi+. Also, the petrol variants will get a dual-battery setup for the SHVS system, whereas the diesel ones will sport a single-battery for their SHVS system.

The new Ertiga gets a refreshed front fascia, featuring a new mesh grille and sleeker headlamps. The back has been revamped with bolder 3D LED taillight cluster. On the inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will come with dual-tone interiors, a touchscreen navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options.

The new Ertiga will be sold in Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver, and a new colour option Pearl Metallic Auburn Red.

