Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Sunday that the firm’s S1 Scooter will be able to run for 181 km when it is fully charged. Aggarwal added that the S1 scooter will be able to go from 0 kmph to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The electric vehicle will have a top speed of 115 kmph.

(This is a developing story, will be updated shortly)