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Brigade Group plans ₹40,000 crore investment over next 3 years

Brigade Group plans ₹40,000 crore investment over next 3 years

The investment will span residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and emerging businesses such as warehousing

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 5:32 PM IST
Brigade Group plans ₹40,000 crore investment over next 3 yearsBengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group, which completed 40 years of operations, plans to invest around ₹40,000 crore over the next three years to develop a pipeline of 40 million sq. ft. across its markets.

The investment will span residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and emerging businesses such as warehousing. The company said funding will come through internal accruals, project-level financing, strategic partnerships and other sources, "while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation."

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Brigade has developed more than 110 million sq. ft. across over 300 projects in 10 cities. Its portfolio includes residential projects, office spaces, retail destinations and hotels. Its operating leasing portfolio currently stands at about 10 million sq. ft., with further developments underway.

Commercial expansion will be led in part by its World Trade Centre (WTC) platform. Brigade has secured licences for three new WTC projects in Devanahalli and Whitefield in Bengaluru, and Coimbatore. It is also expanding its Orion retail brand beyond Bengaluru, with projects planned in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The planned developments and new businesses are expected to generate about 23,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across construction, engineering, hospitality, retail, facility management and technology.

Commenting on four decades of operations, Executive Chairman M R Jaishankar said the company’s next phase would focus on entering new markets and pursuing new opportunities while building on its four decades of experience.

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The company said it is using technologies including artificial intelligence, Building Information Modelling, Internet of Things systems, data analytics, automation and construction technology across its development lifecycle.

Brigade has also set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045. Through Brigade REAP, its real estate accelerator, the company said it has supported more than 100 startups.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 5:32 PM IST
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