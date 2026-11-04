Nykaa Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 207%, revenue crosses Rs 3,000-crore mark

Gross profit grew 31% YoY to Rs 1,382 crore in Q2. EBITDA rose 65% YoY to Rs 263 crore. EBITDA margins expanded to 8.7% in Q2FY2027 against 6.8% in Q2 FY2026. Profit before tax (PBT) came at Rs 149 crore, rising 168% YoY.

Additionally, the fashion retailer announced the acquisition of a majority stake of 82% in Simply Nam for a consideration of up to Rs 33 crore, India’s pioneering celebrity makeup artist brand. The transaction is expected to close in Q3FY27, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The acquisition strengthens House of Nykaa portfolio and marks a significant expansion into the fast-growing premium and bridge-to-luxury professional makeup segment.

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Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of the Nykaa ecosystem, with each of our businesses contributing to growth and productivity gains. We continued to improve operational efficiency, particularly across marketing and overheads. Beauty and Fashion are seeing accelerated growth, while House of Nykaa and Wellness offer significant runway for long-term growth. We remain focused on building differentiated businesses that serve our consumers and deliver sustainable growth over the long term.” The earnings were announced after market hours. FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock ended 0.31% higher at Rs 355.10 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 354. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.