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Nykaa Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 207%, revenue crosses Rs 3,000-crore mark

Nykaa Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 207%, revenue crosses Rs 3,000-crore mark

Net revenue rose 28% YoY to Rs 3006 crore in Q2 against Rs 2345 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 4:45 PM IST
Nykaa Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 207%, revenue crosses Rs 3,000-crore mark Fashion segment losses narrowed sharply. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 30% to Rs 6151 crore in Q2.

Fashion retailer Nykaa also listed as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd reported its Q2 earnings on Wednesday. Net profit rose 206.82% YoY to Rs 101.19 crore from Rs 32.98 crore in the year ago. Fashion segment losses narrowed sharply. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 30% to Rs 6151 crore in Q2.

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Net revenue rose 28% YoY to Rs 3006 crore in Q2 against Rs 2345 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Gross profit grew 31% YoY to Rs 1,382 crore in Q2. EBITDA rose 65% YoY to Rs 263 crore.  EBITDA margins expanded to 8.7% in Q2FY2027 against 6.8% in Q2 FY2026. Profit before tax (PBT) came at Rs 149 crore, rising 168% YoY.

Additionally, the fashion retailer announced the acquisition of a majority stake of 82% in Simply Nam for a consideration of up to Rs 33 crore, India’s pioneering celebrity makeup artist brand. The transaction is expected to close in Q3FY27, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The acquisition strengthens House of Nykaa portfolio and marks a significant expansion into the fast-growing premium and bridge-to-luxury professional makeup segment.

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Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of the Nykaa ecosystem, with each of our businesses contributing to growth and productivity gains. We continued to improve operational efficiency, particularly across marketing and overheads. Beauty and Fashion are seeing accelerated growth, while House of Nykaa and Wellness offer significant runway for long-term growth. We remain focused on building differentiated businesses that serve our consumers and deliver sustainable growth over the long term.” The earnings were announced after market hours. FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock ended 0.31% higher at Rs 355.10 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 354. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 4:45 PM IST
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