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HDFC Bank, Ather, Paytm, LG India, Meesho among top Diwali picks for up to 75% upside

HDFC Bank, Ather, Paytm, LG India, Meesho among top Diwali picks for up to 75% upside

PAYTM1,732.40(0.72%)

Diwali stock picks 2026: Ventura recommends select stocks for Samvat 2083, offering 75% upside.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 5:16 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Ather, Paytm, LG India, Meesho among top Diwali picks for up to 75% upsideWith earnings growth expected to accelerate and Nifty valuations becoming attractive, the outlook favours selective stock picking. 

Samvat 2083 begins amid geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude prices, FII outflows and rupee weakness, despite resilient Indian economic growth. With earnings growth expected to accelerate and Nifty valuations becoming attractive, the outlook favours selective stock picking.

Brokerage firms Ventura has suggested select stocks from various preferred sectors include banking, electronics, e-commerce, fintech, healthcare and more, supported by infrastructure spending, domestic demand and expanding market opportunities. Here's are top picks from Ventura for Samvat 2083:

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Meesho | Buy | Target Price: Rs 283 | Upside Potential: 26%
Meesho Ltd is positioned to benefit from the structural expansion of value e-commerce across Tier-II, Tier-III and rural India. Its zero-commission, asset-light marketplace model supports rapid scaling at relatively low capital intensity. Higher order density, AI-led personalisation, Valmo logistics optimisation and monetisation through advertising, seller services and financial services should improve profitability, with EBITDA and PAT expected to turn positive by FY28E


LG Electronics India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,141 | Upside Potential: 27%
LG Electronics India Ltd's growth outlook is supported by premiumisation, localisation, exports and capacity expansion. Its Rs 5,000 crore Sri City investment, higher compressor and RAC capacity, expansion in B2B and rising AMC-led recurring revenues should strengthen growth visibility. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.3 per cent, 22.8 per cent and 21.5 per cent, respectively, over FY26-FY29E, alongside meaningful margin expansion.

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Ather Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,974 | Upside Potential: 9%
Ather Energy Ltd offers exposure to India’s structural electric two-wheeler transition, supported by rising EV penetration, expansion into the mass-market scooter segment and significant manufacturing capacity additions. Its technology-led platform, improving localisation and higher volumes should drive better unit economics and operating leverage. However, with the target implying limited upside from the current price, the stock carries a 'hold' rating despite the strong long-term growth opportunity.


HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,180 | Upside Potential: 60%
HDFC Bank Ltd’s investment case is driven by strong asset quality, robust capitalisation and improving balance-sheet positioning. Deposits are growing faster than loans, while operating efficiency remains strong. The key trigger is a recovery in net interest margins as the deposit mix gradually shifts toward lower-cost funding. With credit costs remaining contained and loan growth broad-based, earnings growth should improve as margins normalise.

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One97 Communications | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,131 | Upside Potential: 23%
Paytm is transitioning from a revenue-growth story to sustained profit compounding. Higher merchant monetisation, improving payment margins, growth in financial-services distribution and stronger operating leverage should support faster earnings growth. Merchant subscriptions, advertising, lending distribution and international expansion provide additional growth levers. Revenue, EBITDA and net profit are expected to grow at CAGRs of 27.6 per cent, 86.1 per cent and 68.6 per cent, respectively, through FY29E.


Park Medi World | Buy | Target Price: Rs 406 | Upside Potential: 75%
Park Medi World Ltd offers a strong supported by its aggressive hospital expansion across North India. The company has a 2,680-bed project pipeline across acquisitions, greenfield, brownfield, O&M and PPP projects. Rising ARPOB, a higher super-speciality mix and operating leverage from maturing hospitals should support strong earnings growth. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT are expected to grow at CAGRs of 26.8 per cent, 28.8 per cent and 33.7 per cent, respectively, over FY26-FY29E.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 5:16 PM IST
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