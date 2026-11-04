Dabur Q2 results: Net profit rises 12%, revenue at Rs 3,563 crore

The company's shares closed at Rs 394.10 on Wednesday, up Rs 13.15 or 3.45% from the previous close of Rs 380.95. The stock opened at Rs 385.20, touched a high of Rs 394.95 and a low of Rs 382.95 during the session.

The company's India FMCG business recorded 10.7% growth, supported by underlying volume growth of 5.5%. Its international business grew 20% in rupee terms. Among domestic categories, Home and Personal Care grew 10.9%, while Food and Beverages expanded 17.4%. The healthcare business reported growth of 6.9%.

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Within Home and Personal Care, hair oils and shampoos registered high double-digit growth, while home care also delivered double-digit growth. In healthcare, the digestives and OTC and Ethicals businesses reported strong double-digit growth. Dabur said its premium brands grew at four times the pace of regular brands and accounted for 20% of its domestic business.

Commenting on the performance, Dabur India CEO Herjit S. Bhalla said, "We delivered profitable growth despite operating in a challenging external environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty and elevated input-cost pressures." He added that the growth was broad-based and supported by healthy underlying volumes.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY27, with November 10 fixed as the record date. The dividend payment is scheduled to begin from November 25.