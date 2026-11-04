Dabur Q2 results: Net profit rises 12%, revenue at Rs 3,563 crore

Dabur India Ltd reported an 11.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company at Rs 505.5 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 452.55 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 11.6% to Rs 3,563.07 crore from Rs 3,191.32 crore a year earlier, marking the company's second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.
Dabur announced its financial results after market hours on Wednesday, November 4. The company also reported a 11.7% rise in consolidated profit for the quarter, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit profit growth. Consolidated operating profit increased 7.5% to Rs 633 crore, although the operating margin contracted by 60 basis points.