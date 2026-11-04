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Dabur Q2 results: Net profit rises 12%, revenue at Rs 3,563 crore

Dabur Q2 results: Net profit rises 12%, revenue at Rs 3,563 crore

DABUR381.65(2.07%)

Dabur announced its Q2 FY27 financial results after market hours on Wednesday, November 4. The company also reported an 11.7% rise in consolidated profit for the quarter.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 4:56 PM IST
Dabur Q2 results: Net profit rises 12%, revenue at Rs 3,563 crore Dabur shares closed at Rs 394.10 on Wednesday, up Rs 13.15 or 3.45% from the previous close of Rs 380.95.

Dabur India Ltd reported an 11.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company at Rs 505.5 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 452.55 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 11.6% to Rs 3,563.07 crore from Rs 3,191.32 crore a year earlier, marking the company's second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

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Dabur announced its financial results after market hours on Wednesday, November 4. The company also reported a 11.7% rise in consolidated profit for the quarter, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit profit growth. Consolidated operating profit increased 7.5% to Rs 633 crore, although the operating margin contracted by 60 basis points.

The company's shares closed at Rs 394.10 on Wednesday, up Rs 13.15 or 3.45% from the previous close of Rs 380.95. The stock opened at Rs 385.20, touched a high of Rs 394.95 and a low of Rs 382.95 during the session.

The company's India FMCG business recorded 10.7% growth, supported by underlying volume growth of 5.5%. Its international business grew 20% in rupee terms. Among domestic categories, Home and Personal Care grew 10.9%, while Food and Beverages expanded 17.4%. The healthcare business reported growth of 6.9%.

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Within Home and Personal Care, hair oils and shampoos registered high double-digit growth, while home care also delivered double-digit growth. In healthcare, the digestives and OTC and Ethicals businesses reported strong double-digit growth. Dabur said its premium brands grew at four times the pace of regular brands and accounted for 20% of its domestic business.

Commenting on the performance, Dabur India CEO Herjit S. Bhalla said, "We delivered profitable growth despite operating in a challenging external environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty and elevated input-cost pressures." He added that the growth was broad-based and supported by healthy underlying volumes.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY27, with November 10 fixed as the record date. The dividend payment is scheduled to begin from November 25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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