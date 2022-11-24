BSA Gold Star 650-based Scrambler concept bike unveiled; possible rival to Royal Enfield 650

Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends’ motorcycle brand BSA has recently unveiled a new Scrambler concept-based bike, which is based on BSA's neo-retro roadster Gold Star 650. The new BSA Scrambler concept, which is an off-roader and comes with a Ducati-inspired christening, features long-travel suspension and dual-purpose Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber.

BSA, which was originally founded as Birmingham Small Arms Company Ltd. in the manufacturing of firearms, now offers Brit-based bikes and carries forward its legacy of classic rides.

Both young and old motorcycle enthusiasts across Europe were excited about the launch of BSA Goldstar 650 as Birmingham Small Arms Company is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in Britain. Interestingly, Classic Legends also revived Jawa and Yezdi brands in India.

BSA’s new concept bike features a longer suspension with dual shock absorbers, a fresh coat of paint, and dual-sport wire-spoke Scorpion Rally STR tyres. However, no specific date has been announced for the release of this bike yet.

As per media reports, the new bike is expected to be out in 2023/2024 and will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield 650.

BSA's new Scrambler concept is expected to feature the same 652cc single-cylinder engine that was offered in the recently revealed Gold Star. The power unit churns out around 45hp of power and 55Nm of torque.

However, BSA still hasn’t revealed any plans to enter the Indian market, but it could be bringing its Gold Star 650 to India soon.