Buying a car? From Brezza facelift to Kia Syros EV, 5 launches to watch in the coming weeks

As India moves closer to the festive season, carmakers are preparing a fresh round of launches and facelifts to woo buyers. Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor are expected to launch updated versions of the Brezza and Hilux in July, while South Korean carmaker Kia is preparing to bring in the Syros EV.

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Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India, which recently showcased a new platform for its upcoming new-energy vehicles, is set to launch an electric SUV and a plug-in hybrid vehicle in August. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is also expected to launch a facelift of its popular SUV, the Scorpio-N.

Here are the car launches to watch out for:

Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelifted version of its compact sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Brezza, on July 24. The carmaker has opened bookings for the upcoming model, which is expected to come with two engine options, including a turbo-petrol unit.

In addition to the current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to offer its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is used in the Fronx. The move could help buyers benefit from the lower tax bracket available to sub-four-metre petrol vehicles equipped with engines under 1,200cc.

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The Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable on the older Maruti Suzuki Brezza was 40%, as it used a 1.5-litre (1,462cc) petrol engine and fell in the higher vehicle tax slab introduced under the GST 2.0 reforms. The Brezza facelift will compete with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Skoda Kylaq, among others.

Syros EV

Kia India digitally unveiled the Kia Syros EV on July 15. The Syros EV is the South Korean carmaker’s second mass-market electric vehicle after the Carens Clavis EV. Pre-bookings for the compact electric SUV, which offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 526 km, have opened nationwide for ₹25,000 through Kia dealerships and the company’s website.

Kia is expected to reveal prices during the EV’s drive event later in July. The Syros EV comes with two battery-pack options. The 51.4-kWh variant delivers an ARAI-certified range of 526 km, making it the first vehicle in its segment to cross the 500-km mark. The 42-kWh variant offers a certified range of 443 km. Producing 171 PS, the Syros EV claims the highest power output in its class and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds with the larger battery.

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Hilux facelift

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expected to launch the facelifted Hilux mid-size pickup truck in India on July 28. The carmaker recently released an official teaser of the upcoming off-road pickup. The teaser shows the new Hilux in an orange-bronze shade. Up front, the pickup gets a chunky silver skid plate, a honeycomb grille and Toyota lettering integrated into a black trim strip linking the LED headlamps.

The new Hilux is expected to retain the powertrain from the outgoing model. In India, the eighth-generation Hilux is equipped with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 204 hp and up to 500 Nm of torque.

MG Eksion

JSW MG Motor India, the country’s third-largest electric carmaker by volume, is reportedly planning to launch an electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in August. The upcoming models are expected to be badge-engineered versions of the Wuling Eksion sold in Indonesia. Like MG, Wuling is owned by China’s SAIC Motor.

The design of the Wuling SUV was patented in India in March this year, with SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Company Ltd listed as the applicant. China’s SAIC Motor owns a 49% stake in JSW MG Motor India, while the JSW Group holds 35%.

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The new vehicles are likely to be positioned between the mid-size MG Hector and the recently launched MG Majestor in the company’s SUV line-up. The launch of JSW MG Motor’s plug-in hybrid SUV would mark the debut of PHEV technology in India’s mainstream mass-market passenger vehicle segment.

Currently, plug-in hybrid cars in India are sold mainly by luxury carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Scorpio-N facelift

At Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M’s) annual August 15 event this year, the automaker is expected to launch the 2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N facelift. The updated SUV could get minor styling and feature enhancements while continuing with the current 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

The facelifted model is likely to come with a refreshed front grille, updated headlamps and a redesigned front bumper. Its side profile is expected to remain largely unchanged.