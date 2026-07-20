Tata Elxsi share price: Shares of Tata Elxsi are trading near their 52-week low amid the market crash today. The Tata Group stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3,473.75 on July 15, 2026. The stock is under pressure since the earnings were announced last week. The stock trades near the oversold zone with a RSI of 32.7. An RSI below 30 indicates a stock is oversold on charts. Sentiment is bearish with Tata Elxsi shares trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Interestingly, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) raised their stake in the Tata Group stock to 11.1% in the March 2026 quarter from 8.6% in the December 2025 quarter.

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The Tata Group stock, which rose 321% in 10 years has delivered negative returns in lesser time periods.

This year, the Tata Elxsi stock is down 33% and slipped 43% in a year. In three years, the stock is down 53.30%

In the current session, Tata Elxsi shares are trading on a flat note at Rs 3504.25 against the previous clsoe of Rs 3502.50. Total 8323 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.92 crore.

The large cap stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 6255.15 on July 24, 2025.

Tata Elxsi stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period.

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Brokerage Motilal Oswal said Q1 did little to change the broader growth picture. The brokerage believes that meaningful growth will require a recovery in the larger Transportation business (55% of revenue), where spending remains cautious, particularly across Europe.

It maintained sell call on the Tata Group firm and lowered its FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 5%/1%, reflecting weaker-than-expected margin performance in Q1 and a slower recovery in the Transportation business.

"While some of the margin headwinds are one-off in nature, we expect margin recovery to remain gradual amid continued investments, wage hikes in 2Q, and an uneven demand environment. We continue to model dollar revenue CAGR of 5.5% over FY26–28. "We value Tata Elxsi at 21 times FY28E EPS (earlier 22x), resulting in a revised target price of Rs 3,100," said MOSL.

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JM Financial maintained its reduce call on the stock with a target price of Rs 780.

EBITDA and EBIT margin estimates have been revised down marginally keeping in mind the investments

needed for large deal ramp-ups.

"We have revised FY27–29E PAT by 2–3% and the target P/E to 34x Mar-28E (from 31x) on near-term growth visibility, yielding a revised TP of Rs 780 (earlier Rs 700); maintain REDUCE," said JM Financial.

Q1 earnings

In Q1 of the current fiscal, EBITDA margin slipped to 21.2%, down 340 bps QoQ. Revenues from operations came at Rs 1,021.1 crore, rising 2.8% QoQ and 14.5% YoY. EBITDA came at Rs 216, growing 15.7% YoY. Net profit came at Rs 170.6 crore, rising 18.2% YoY.

Tata Elxsi is among the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.