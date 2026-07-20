Govt agreed to talk, will meet JP Nadda, says CJP amid protest march to parliament

CJP ‘Chalo Sansad’ march: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said that the Centre has agreed to talk to them, and that their representatives will meet JP Nadda. This comes as thousands of CJP protesters marched towards Parliament on Monday.

CJP’s Saurav Das said he and fellow party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were on their way for the meeting. "It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers," said the chief spokesperson on X.

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Meanwhile, forces resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after protesters allegedly tried to breach the barricades. At around 11:25 am, protesters attempted to push through multiple barricades erected in the high-security zone, sources said.

A scuffle-like situation ensued, in which some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, they said. Around 10-15 protesters were said to have been detained, sources added.

A heavy deployment of uniformed police personnel, along with officers in plain clothes, was in place across the area to maintain law and order and prevent protesters from moving towards Parliament, according to sources.

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New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, however, stated that not even a single Delhi Police personnel has used force on protesters so far.

Moreover, activist Sonam Wangchuk requested the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital to allow him to leave, even if temporarily, to participate in the Parliament march. In a handwritten letter addressed to the medical superintendent, Wangchuk stated that he was feeling very fine and that his health parameters were normal. He requested permission to leave the hospital to join the Sansad Chalo march that morning.