Citroen launches C5 Aircross SUV at starting price of Rs 36.67 lakh; check details here

Carmaker Citroen has launched its all-new C5 Aircross SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The all-new Citroen SUV is available across 20 La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Pune, Surat and Vizag.

The carmaker will also extend 100 per cent direct online buying for Citroen C5 Aircross SUV and will cater to customers in over 90 cities who can order directly through the factory.

Citroen will also offer standard warranty of 36 months or 1,00,000 kms from the date of delivery, whichever is earlier. This comprises a warranty on spare parts and accessories and 24x7 roadside assistance. The company will further provide Citroen Future Sure package for customers purchasing Citroen C5 Aircoss SUV. It includes extended warranty, routine maintenance, on-road financing and maintenance packages.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift

In its interiors, the car offers a boot volume of 580 litre to 1,630 litre apart from 10-inch touchscreen, centre console, gear shifter and drive mode buttons. The car’s exteriors have a new front-end design, visual signature at the rear and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Commenting on the C5 Aircross SUV launch, Stellantis India CEO and MD Roland Bouchara said, “C5 Aircross, recognised since its launch as the most comfortable and flexible SUV in its category, has now been given a makeover to assert a more prestigious, modern and dynamic personality. It is becoming more aspirational and will appeal to Indian customers waiting for a more distinctive character.”

