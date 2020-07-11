Coronavirus: Another Toyota employee at Bidadi plant tests positive; total number of cases reach 14

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said that an employee at its Bidadi-based manufacturing plant located in Karnataka has tested positive for novel coronavirus. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases at the facility has now reached 14. The employee concerned had last attended work on July 3, according to an official TKM statement accessed by PTI.

The company has placed those employees under quarantine who are suspected to have had any contact with the infected employee via contact tracing. The auto giant also said that the company will provide "all possible support to the infected employee during the period of treatment."

In this case, the plant was deep cleaned and thoroughly disinfected immediately after this matter came into the knowledge of the concerned authorities. Operations at the plant will now continue after the safety of the workplace and all measures to contain further COVID-19 spread are followed.

Before this, all work at the Bidadi plant was suspended for a day after an employee succumbed to coronavirus. According to a PTI report, out of the 13 previously infected employees, 5 had recovered and were in mandatory home quarantine of 14 days after discharge from hospital.

Earlier, employees at leading automobile manufacturers such as Bajaj Auto, Hyundai Motor India Limited, Maruti Suzuki India Limited had reported coronavirus cases after which the companies had to completely shut their operations for a temporary period of time to carry out sanitisation and deep cleaning procedures.

