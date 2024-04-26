Defender OCTA SUV teased, launching July 3; see all details

In a much-anticipated announcement, the renowned original British adventure brand, Defender, is set to reveal its latest high-performance all-terrain marvel, the Defender OCTA, on July 3, 2024. Following an extensive testing and development programme and a series of exclusive client preview events, the Defender OCTA promises to redefine adventure.

Prospective clients eager to secure one of the coveted first-year allocations of the Defender OCTA are invited to register for one of seven exclusive Defender Elements events. These events, held in private locations across the globe including the UK, Germany, Italy, the United States, Dubai, and Japan, will provide attendees with privileged early access to the toughest, most capable, and most luxurious Defender ever.

At these preview events, clients can finalise the specifications of their desired Defender OCTA in a relaxed and informal setting. A curated and immersive journey awaits, offering insight into the innovations driving the Defender OCTA's extreme all-terrain performance capabilities, including the award-winning 6D Dynamics suspension technology. Additionally, guests will discover an array of tough luxury materials, striking exterior and interior design enhancements, and customisable options tailored to elevate every adventure.

The Defender OCTA, boasting a V8 Twin Turbo mild-hybrid petrol engine, promises unparalleled capability, comfort, and composure both on-road and off-road. To ensure it lives up to its reputation as the toughest and most durable model in the Defender family, it has undergone the most rigorous testing and development programme in Defender history.

A recently released official testing and development film showcases the exhaustive process undertaken by Defender OCTA engineers over the past three years. From Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife to Ladoux in France, Sweden's icy terrain to the arduous rally raid stages at Lastours, and from the sand deserts of Dubai to the Moab rock crawls in Utah, USA, the Defender OCTA has conquered every challenge thrown its way. Additionally, it has tackled every extreme trail at JLR's legendary Eastnor test facility in the UK.

Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said: “Defender OCTA will be synonymous with mastering epic adventures in heightened luxury. That adventure starts with the Defender Elements events. Each venue and experience reflects the iconic Defender DNA in an authentic and original way and I can’t wait to welcome the first clients to begin their Defender OCTA journeys with us.”