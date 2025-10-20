Dhanteras 2025: Auto industry witnesses boom, carmakers eye record sales

India’s leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors have reported record sales during the Dhanteras festive period, attributed to strong retail demand, the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms and extended auspicious purchase days.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car manufacturer, announced that it expects its highest-ever Dhanteras sales, with 51,000 vehicles delivered over the two-day period. This marks a rise from approximately 41,500 units sold last year, reflecting a nearly 23 per cent year-on-year increase.

Hyundai Motor India delivered around 14,000 vehicles – 20 per cent higher than last year’s festive performance – while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles expects to deliver over 25,000 vehicles, representing a 30 per cent growth compared to the previous year. The industry is witnessing a surge in bookings and production as carmakers work to fulfil heightened customer demand during the auspicious festival window.

Following the GST 2.0 reforms and reduced prices, Maruti Suzuki recorded 4.5 lakh bookings, with 1 lakh for small cars. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, stated, “Retail has touched 3.25 lakh units so far — breaking all records for Maruti Suzuki with more than 50 per cent growth over the same period last year. Production is running even on Dhanteras and Sunday to meet customer demand, as we are short of vehicles across models.”

Tata Motors also reported strong momentum, estimating festive-period deliveries to surpass 25,000 vehicles. Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, “This year, Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries are spread over two to three days in line with the auspicious mahurats. Overall demand has been robust, and the GST 2.0 reform has further provided positive momentum.” This approach has enabled Tata Motors to align with customer preferences during the festival season.

Hyundai Motor India highlighted the influence of festive sentiment and policy reforms on its sales. The company delivered around 14,000 vehicles, an increase of 20 per cent over last year’s Dhanteras period. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Designate at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, commented, “We are witnessing strong customer demand driven by festive sentiment, a buoyant market, and the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms.” This demonstrates the sector’s responsiveness to regulatory developments and shifts in consumer sentiment during the festive season.

Partho Banerjee of Maruti Suzuki further emphasised the record pace of bookings during the extended Dhanteras period, stating, “This time, Dhanteras is spread over two days. Despite it being a Saturday, when some customers avoid buying metal, traction has been very good. Everyday, 14,000 bookings are coming in.” With automakers running production even on weekends, the sector continues to see strong retail momentum, buoyed by policy reforms and festive optimism.