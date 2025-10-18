Dhanteras 2025: GST 2.0 sparks auto, electronics sales boom; Maruti, Hyundai, Haier report festive highs

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki expects to hit a record high of over 50,000 vehicle deliveries during this year’s extended Dhanteras period, with over 41,000 set for Saturday alone. Rival Hyundai Motor India also saw strong momentum, reporting a 20% year-on-year growth with around 14,000 deliveries.

This year, Dhanteras spans two days — Saturday and Sunday — mirroring last year’s calendar. Despite the hesitation among some buyers to make purchases on a Saturday, Maruti Suzuki is optimistic about achieving record-breaking sales.

“This is going to be the all-time high deliveries, which we have done during the period of any time,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki. “Moreover, we are expecting that there will be another 10,000 customers who have hesitated to take the delivery today, due to Saturday, they will be taking the delivery tomorrow.”

By Saturday evening, the company had already completed 38,500 deliveries and expected to close the day at around 41,000. With an additional 10,000 deliveries likely on Sunday, total Dhanteras sales could surpass 51,000 units — nearly 10,000 more than last year’s tally of approximately 41,500.

“Our showrooms will be open quite late in the night today to serve our customers,” Banerjee added. He attributed the surge in demand to the “GST 2.0 magic,” noting that many buyers are rushing to make purchases amid price reductions. Since September 18, Maruti Suzuki has received 4.5 lakh bookings, with small cars accounting for nearly one lakh. Daily bookings are averaging around 14,000, and total retail sales during the period have reached 3.25 lakh units.

Banerjee also acknowledged that demand has outpaced supply in some segments: “We are running short of vehicles across models.”

Echoing the sentiment, Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Designate Tarun Garg said, “We are witnessing strong customer demand, with deliveries expected to be around 14,000 units approximately, 20 per cent higher than last year. The positive momentum is driven by the festive spirit, a buoyant market environment and the encouraging impact of GST 2.0 reforms.”

Beyond automobiles, the consumer electronics sector also reported strong turnout. Panasonic Life Solutions’ Director and Head – Sales, Consumer Division, Sandeep Sehgal, said demand has been robust across categories, with large-screen TVs (55-inch and above) leading the surge. “4K sellout has grown over 36 per cent from October 1 to 17,” he noted, expecting around 30% overall growth in both TV and RAC segments.

Jewellery retailer Tanishq also witnessed strong festive buying. “We are seeing a healthy mix of purchases— from investment-driven buys above Rs 2 lakh to high demand for lightweight jewellery and gold coins,” said Senior Vice President Arun. He added that both metro and smaller markets are showing consistent enthusiasm.

Haier India, too, reported upbeat consumer sentiment. “We expect growth of more than 50 per cent,” said N S Satish, President, Haier Appliances India. Premium categories such as side-by-side refrigerators and large screen TVs are driving the growth, boosted by recent GST duty reductions.



(With inputs from PTI)