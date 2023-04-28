'Distasteful': Tata Motors clarifies it didn't mock MG Comet EV

MG Motor India has recently unveiled its newest offering in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the MG Comet EV which directly competes with Tata Tiago EV.



Even since the car was launched, an image has gone viral on social media which featured a small hatch that exactly looked like an MG Comet and was called a ‘cartoon’.



The image hinted that Tata Motors and MG were at loggerheads after the launch of the latter's EV. However, Tata has now come out with a clarification saying that the image was not made or circulated by them.

“We have noticed that an image is under circulation on WhatsApp and several social media platforms, that showcases our vehicle and another OEM’s recently launched product in a distasteful manner. We have received several queries about it and take this opportunity to categorically affirm that this image is not created or distributed by us. We have also advised our channel partners to refrain from engaging with it in any manner. Tata Motors is governed by a robust code of conduct and follows ethical business practices,” Tata Motors said in an official statement.



Right after the alleged Tata Motors’ picture, similar viral images started popping up as a rebuttal from MG India which showed ‘drive something sexy, say 'Tata’ to taxi’, ’New school, old school’ and so on written on it.



The MG Comet EV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7,98,000. The electric vehicle comes with 17 hot stamping panels for structural safety, ensuring the safety of passengers in the event of a collision.

