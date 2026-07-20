Elon Musk's Tesla launches premium balance bike for kids; Check features, price and availability

Elon Musk's Tesla has officially unveiled its Balance Bike for Kids, a lightweight, pedal-free bicycle aimed at helping young children learn balance and coordination before transitioning to a regular bicycle. Priced at $225 (around ₹21,000) in the United States, the new product joins the company's growing lineup of children's merchandise, which already includes the Cybertruck ride-on toy, Cyberquad for Kids, children's apparel, and the Optimus action figure.

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Designed for toddlers

Unlike traditional children's bicycles, Tesla's Balance Bike does not feature pedals or a chain. Instead, children propel themselves by pushing off the ground with their feet, helping them naturally develop balance and steering skills.

The bike is suitable for children between 2 and 5 years of age and supports a maximum weight of 35 kg (77 lbs). According to Tesla, it comes with five adjustable seat-height settings, allowing it to grow with the child over several years.

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Premium design

The Balance Bike features a lightweight magnesium frame, making it easier for young riders to handle than many conventional bikes. It carries Tesla's signature minimalist aesthetic with a white frame, black adjustable seat, the Tesla wordmark on the side, and the iconic "T" logo on the front.

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Price and availability

Tesla has priced the Balance Bike at $225, placing it firmly in the premium balance bike segment. While many entry-level balance bikes retail for under $100, Tesla's offering competes with premium brands through its design and branding. Soon after launch, the product generated significant interest and quickly went out of stock on Tesla's online store, with customers joining a waitlist for future availability.

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Tesla's children's lineup

The launch reflects Tesla's continued strategy of extending its brand beyond electric vehicles. The company already sells several products aimed at young fans, including the Cybertruck ride-on vehicle, Cyberquad for Kids, children's clothing, and the Optimus robot action figure. The Balance Bike is the latest addition to this growing lifestyle portfolio.