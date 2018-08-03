Fiat Chrysler wants Mahindra Roxor to be banned in US

Fiat Chrysler group has filed a complaint against Mahindra over its off-road vehicle, Roxor. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is unhappy with Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. over its recently launched Roxor. Alleging that it is nearly a copy of the iconic Willys Jeep, the US-based auto company lodged a complaint with the US International Trade Commission on August 1, stating that the design elements of Mahindra's Roxor infringes some key design elements of Jeep.

"In fact, the accused product was modelled after the original Willys Jeep," FCA said in its complaint, that included photos comparing the two.

FCA has also alleged Roxor imports will threaten the sales of Jeep, courtesy its lower price. It is believed that Mahindra capitalises on the cost advantages of manufacturing its products in India, from where knocked-down units are imported to US and finally reassembled in Detroit area.

FCA, in recent times has become quite reliant on its Jeep product line. The company saw an increase of 16 per cent in Jeep sales for July, leading to a 5.9 per cent rise in its annual overall sales.

Mahindra, whose auto business began 70 years ago with a license to build Willys vehicles for Asia, has their presence in several industries in US, including information technology and mobility. Roxor was launched on March 2, 2018 to be sold in USA and Canada, creating a new sub-category in the Side x Side power sports segment.

"Roxor offers a simple, hard worn approach, featuring a steel body on a boxed steel frame, a heavy duty Mahindra turbo-diesel 4 cylinder engine, and an automotive style 5-speed manual transmission. Roxor was conceived, designed, engineered and is being produced in Metro Detroit by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA)," Mahindra had said at the time of launch.

MANA is part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group and recently opened a new NA Automotive headquarters and manufacturing center in Auburn Hills.