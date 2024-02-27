Ford eyeing India comeback? Report claims firm in talks with Tatas for JV

Two years after it left India, global auto major Ford Motor is reportedly working on a comeback with multiple new products, including a compact SUV.

The company, according to a Hindu Businessline report, may use its manufacturing facility in Chennai for producing hybrid and electric vehicles.

The American carmaker has reportedly patented the new SUV design, currently not offered in any global markets and may compete in Hyundai Creta segment.

Ford Motor may be keen to collaborate with a local manufacturing partner for its return.

The report claims the company is in talks with Tata Group for a possible joint venture. Business Today could not independently verify the report.

Ford's Chennai plant had a capacity to manufacture 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines a year.

Under its current CEO, Jim Farley, Ford is focused on the electrification and digital transformation of core segments in which it is a leader, namely trucks, SUVs, commercial vehicles, and performance cars.