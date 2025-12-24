Christmas 2025 stock pick: Choice bets on Jio Financial Services; check target price

Investors hunting for some festive cheer in their portfolios may want to keep an eye on Jio Financial Services (JFS). Brokerage firm Choice has named the financial services major its "Christmas Pick 2025", banking on a technical turnaround even as the stock has largely stayed range-bound over the past year.

On Wednesday, shares of Jio Financial Services ended marginally higher, rising 0.05% to close at Rs 298.85 on the BSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 298.70. The stock has remained subdued for most of the year and is down nearly 2% in 2025 so far. That said, technical analysts at Choice believe the counter is now setting the stage for renewed upside.

According to a research note led by Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice, the stock has shown "notable strength" after spending a prolonged period consolidating within a defined range. Based on this setup, the brokerage has pegged a medium-to-long-term target range of Rs 335 to Rs 350 for JFS.

The research desk noted that JFS is currently forming a ‘flag and pole pattern’ on the weekly charts—a technical formation that often points to trend continuation. A decisive move above the recent swing high, Choice said, could spark fresh upward momentum, potentially driving the stock towards the stated target zone.

"JFS has shown notable strength after consolidating within a defined range and forming a solid base, indicating steady accumulation and improving demand at lower levels," the brokerage said.

For investors looking to build positions, Choice has suggested buying around the current market price of Rs 300.5 on Jio Financial Services stock, with a strategy to add more on declines towards the Rs 285 level.

Adding to the positive technical view is the stock’s positioning near key moving averages. The report pointed out that JFS is taking firm support near its 100-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA). In addition, a recent bullish crossover, with the 50 EMA moving above from below, reinforces the ongoing strength and stability of the trend.

Momentum indicators also appear supportive, with the relative strength index (RSI) hovering around 46, which, according to the brokerage, "provides room for further upside."

Choice identified Rs 285 as a strong support zone where ‘consistent accumulation’ has been observed. However, it cautioned that a break below Rs 275 would be a ‘key warning level’ and could temporarily weaken the otherwise positive technical setup.