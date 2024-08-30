Gear up for September: A sneak peek at upcoming car launches

As the festive season kicks in, car enthusiasts in India are in for a treat with a series of new car launches lined up for September 2024. Following a busy August, the automotive sector is set to introduce several new models, ranging from luxury electric vehicles to compact SUVs. This month promises something for every car lover, as manufacturers like Tata, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and MG Motor unveil their latest offerings.

Tata Motors is leading the charge with the launch of the Tata Curvv ICE on September 2. Following the successful introduction of the Curvv EV, the internal combustion engine (ICE) version will come with both petrol and diesel engine options, offering a choice between a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. With its futuristic design and advanced features, the Curvv ICE is expected to make a significant impact in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai is set to introduce the facelifted version of its popular Alcazar SUV on September 9. The updated model will feature a refreshed design, new interiors, and additional features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The Alcazar will continue to be powered by 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines, making it a strong contender in the three-row SUV market.

On the luxury front, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV on September 5. This premium electric SUV boasts a range of up to 600 km on a single charge, thanks to its dual electric motors and a 107.8kWh battery pack. With its high-end features and opulent design, the EQS Maybach is set to redefine luxury in the electric vehicle segment.

Lastly, MG Motor will expand its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the MG Windsor EV on September 11. This re-badged version of the Wuling Cloud EV will offer a spacious cabin, modern features, and a range of up to 460 km on a single charge. Priced competitively, the Windsor EV aims to attract eco-conscious buyers looking for an affordable yet stylish electric vehicle.