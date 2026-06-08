Good news for car buyers! Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to ₹2.15 lakh in June

Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts of up to ₹2.15 lakh across their Arena and Nexa portfolios in June. The biggest incentives are available on the premium Nexa range.

The Invicto MPV tops the list with benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh, comprising cash discounts, exchange and scrappage bonuses, loyalty rewards and corporate offers. The Grand Vitara strong hybrid comes with benefits worth up to ₹90,000 in addition to road-tax exemptions of up to ₹1.85 lakh in select markets and a complimentary five-year extended warranty.

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Among Arena models, discounts are more modest but remain substantial. The Brezza compact SUV and WagonR hatchback are being offered with benefits of up to ₹55,000 and ₹52,500, respectively, while customers can avail discounts of up to ₹52,500 on the entry-level hatch Alto K10. The Swift is seeing benefits of up to ₹45,000 on AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants and up to ₹40,000 on petrol manual and CNG versions.

The Invicto's steep discounting comes as Maruti looks to boost volumes in the premium MPV segment, where competition has intensified. Other Nexa models also feature significant offers. The Grand Vitara petrol variant carries benefits of up to ₹1.35 lakh on select trims, while Delta petrol variants are available with discounts worth up to ₹1.25 lakh. Delta and Zeta CNG versions offer benefits of up to ₹70,000.

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Smaller Arena models such as the S-Presso, Celerio and Eeco carry benefits of up to ₹37,500, while commercial models under the Tour brand receive incentives ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹70,000.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki has refrained from offering discounts on some of its strongest-selling products. The new Dzire and Ertiga receive no consumer offer in June, indicating healthy demand and lower inventory pressure for those models.

Among hatchbacks, the Ignis is available with discounts of up to ₹45,000 on AGS variants and up to ₹40,000 on manual versions. The Baleno, one of Maruti Suzuki's bestselling premium hatchbacks, carries benefits of up to ₹40,000 on petrol variants and up to ₹35,000 on CNG models.

The Fronx compact crossover, which has emerged as one of Nexa's volume drivers, is being offered with discounts of up to ₹25,000 on turbo-petrol variants. Benefits on naturally aspirated petrol and CNG versions are lower at up to ₹15,000.

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Meanwhile, buyers of the Jimny lifestyle off-roader can avail benefits of up to ₹45,000 across all variants.

On mid-size SUV Victoris, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to ₹90,000. These include an exchange bonus of up to ₹50,000 or a scrappage incentive of ₹30,000, a loyalty reward of up to ₹60,000, and an institutional sales offer of ₹10,000.

The offers are valid on retail sales and registrations completed during June and vary by variant, fuel type and customer category.