Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries to begin on October 15, booking window reopens on October 16

Harley-Davidson India has announced that the deliveries of the X440 will commence from October 15. The booking window for the X440 will also reopen on October 16.

The X440 is Harley-Davidson's most affordable motorcycle in India, with a starting price of Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a cruiser motorcycle that is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27.37bhp and 38Nm of torque.

The X440 is available in three variants: Denim, Vivid, and S. The base Denim variant comes with a black paint job, while the Vivid and S variants are available in a variety of colors.

The X440 is a popular motorcycle among new and experienced riders alike. It is a stylish and affordable motorcycle that is easy to ride and comfortable for long rides.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is currently being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, India. Hero MotoCorp is one of the world's largest motorcycle manufacturers, and it has a partnership with Harley-Davidson to develop and manufacture motorcycles for the Indian market.

The Harley-Davidson X440 has been a very popular motorcycle since its unveiling in July 2023. It has received over 25,000 bookings in just a month, which is a testament to its popularity.

The new booking window will open from October 16, and customers can book the new Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country. Customers can also book the motorcycle online by visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com

Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said: “The HarleyDavidson X440 continues to create excitement across the country. While the production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, huge number of our pre-booked customers have availed the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle. We are all geared up to add a lot of festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of the Navratri. This is just the beginning in our winning the premium journey.”

The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at a price of Rs 2,39,500 (Denim), Rs 2,59,500 (Vivid) and Rs 2,79,500 (S) respectively.

Also Read: Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal