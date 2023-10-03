Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India on Tuesday and the origin of the earthquake was in Nepal, according to the National Centre for Seismology..

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale had hit Nepal at 2:51 pm on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology. People were seen rushing out of their office buildings in various parts of North India.

Many netizens in Delhi-NCR posted about feeling the tremors and said they lasted for nearly 10 seconds. "This earthquake was one of the strongest I ever experienced. Hoping for no casualties at the epicenter," said an X user.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/8EbNFX4b46 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | People rushed out of their buildings in Dehradun as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. Visuals from the Secretariat.



As per National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at… pic.twitter.com/Cz7gczdMbr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night. National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 11:26 p.m. at a depth of five kilometres.

Also, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremors were felt around 6.15 pm and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.

Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher who had predicted the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, posted on X about the probability of a quake that could originate near Pakistan. His tweet came on Monday.

This is a developing story

