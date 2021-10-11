Hero MotoCorp launches new Pleasure+ scooter range starting at Rs 61,900; check out details

Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched new variants of its Pleasure scooter range in India. Pleasure+ 110 will be available at the company dealerships across the country for a starting price of Rs 61,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the LX variant and Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for Pleasure+ 110 XTec trim.

While the Hero Pleasure+110 Xtec remains unchanged in terms of engine specs, there are some new enhanced aesthetics features over the standard Pleasure.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said: "The XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and Hero's patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency."

Hero Pleasure+ XTec features a new LED projector headlamp, chrome finish mirrors, muffler protector, handlebar, seat backrest, and fender stripe. In addition to this, the scooter also gets a dual-tone seat and coloured inner panels further enhance its overall style.

The Pleasure+ XTec also features a digital-analogue speedometer with a Bluetooth connectivity option that displays call alerts, new message alerts and the phone's battery status.

The Pleasure+ XTec comes with a 110cc BS-6 compliant engine, which produces 8 BHP of power and 8.7Nm of peak torque. Hero has also equipped the new Pleasure scooters with the i3S patented technology and a side-stand engine cut-off switch.

