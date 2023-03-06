Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor XTEC with new tech and features; check price, other details

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Super Splendor XTEC. The latest addition to the company's range of products in the 125cc segment is based on the Splendor family.

Super Splendor XTEC Price and Colour Options



The Super Splendor XTEC is available in two variants, the drum variant and disc variant, and is priced at Rs 83, 368 and Rs 87, 268 (ex-Showroom, Delhi), respectively. The Super Splendor XTEC is available in three colour schemes, Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red, and Matt Axis Grey.

The Hero MotoCorp's Super Splendor XTEC comes loaded with features, such as a full digital speedometer with low fuel indicator, service reminder, and malfunction indicator.

It also offers Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts. The LED Headlamp comes with a high-intensity position lamp and new dual-tone stripes.

The Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 125cc BS-VI engine with an output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM, delivering a mileage of 68Km/l. The bike comes with integrated USB charger and side-stand engine cut-off for a safer riding experience.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “With the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment. We are confident that the iconic Super Splendor in its new version is going to add to the growing appeal of our XTEC range of two-wheelers. With this product, we are presenting a whole package to our customers that scores on connectivity, convenience, and design.”

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 4% to Rs 711 cr, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 65 per share