Hero MotoCorp unveils Surge S32: A batmobile-like two-in-one electric vehicle

Hero MotoCorp's Surge startup has unveiled an innovative electric vehicle (EV) that aims to transform urban mobility, drawing inspiration from Batman’s Batmobile. The Surge S32, a unique three-wheeler EV, can seamlessly convert into a two-wheeler scooter in just three minutes, offering commuters in India a versatile transportation option.

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka recently shared a video showcasing the Surge S32, generating excitement among EV enthusiasts nationwide. The vehicle represents a significant advancement in EV technology, resembling a conventional three-wheeler electric cargo vehicle with essential features like a front passenger cabin, windscreen, headlights, turn indicators, and windscreen wipers.

#Hero has unveiled a revolutionary three-wheeler that transforms into a two-wheeler, showcasing the innovative spirit and ingenuity of Indian engineering. It's amazing to witness such groundbreaking advancements. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 26, 2024

What sets the Surge S32 apart is its ability to transition from a three-wheeler to a two-wheeler scooter with the press of a button. The front windshield lifts vertically to reveal the electric scooter within, while the vehicle's cabin transforms swiftly, deploying a spring-loaded double-stand mechanism.

Equipped with LED headlights, turn indicators, speedometer, and switchgear, the electric scooter provides a comfortable ride for urban commuters. The Surge S32 intelligently divides its power and battery between the three-wheeler and the scooter, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

With a top speed of 50 km/h for the three-wheeler and 60 km/h for the scooter, the Surge S32 caters to various preferences, from transporting goods to commuting. Additionally, the three-wheeler boasts a 500 kg load-carrying capacity, making it suitable for businesses and delivery drivers navigating congested urban areas. The Surge S32 aims to empower urban commuters by providing a versatile and efficient transportation solution for their daily needs.