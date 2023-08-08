Hero MotoCorp's Harley-Davidson X440 gets over 25,000 bookings in a month: Check details

Hero MotoCorp has witnessed a surge in bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440, the first bike introduced under the partnership between the Indian bike maker and the American motorcycle company. Since initiating the booking process on July 4, the company has amassed a total of 25,597 bookings.

The first booking phase has concluded. The company has confirmed that it plans to start the second window of booking soon. The manufacturing of the Harley-Davidson X440 is scheduled to commence in September 2023, with customer deliveries slated to kick off in the subsequent month.

In response to the high demand, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken a revision of the introductory ex-showroom prices for the various variants of the Harley-Davidson X440. The Denim, Vivid, and S variants will now be priced at Rs 2,39,500, Rs 2,59,500, and Rs 2,79,500, respectively.

Niranjan Gupta, the Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, expressed his contentment with the reception of the Harley-Davidson X440 by potential customers. He highlighted the trust exhibited by customers in Hero MotoCorp's debut in this segment. Gupta further noted that a significant proportion of bookings, more than 65%, were for the top-end model of the motorcycle. This trend underscores customers' willingness to invest in premium offerings, premised on brand value and the appropriateness of the model.

Gupta stated, "This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment." He indicated that the new accomplishment will be followed by the introduction of more models and an expansion of the overall portfolio. The response to the Harley-Davidson X440 serves as a stepping stone for Hero MotoCorp's strategic pursuits in the premium motorcycle market.

The Harley Davidson X440 is competing directly with the likes of Royal Enfield which dominates this segment with offerings of the Classic 350, Bullet 350, the Himalayan, Scram, and the Meteor 350. While Hero Motocorp is off to a strong start in this segment, it is yet to be seen if the bike will generate a sustained demand.