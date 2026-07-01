Hero VIDA unveils new brand identity as EV sales boom

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle brand VIDA on Wednesday unveiled a refreshed brand identity as India’s largest two-wheeler maker charged ahead of Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric in the EV race.

In the first half of 2026, Hero MotoCorp overtook Ola Electric to become the country’s fourth-largest electric two-wheeler maker after TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy. Hero MotoCorp recorded EV registrations of 21,812 units in June compared with 16,144 units sold by Ola Electric, according to VAHAN data. In the first six months of 2026, Hero's EV sales stood at 1,06,032 units compared with 66,052 EVs sold by Ola Electric.

Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp is also the single largest shareholder of Ather Energy. If one counts the sales of both Hero and Ather, the duo leads India’s EV race.

MUST READ | Hero MotoCorp rides on Harley-Davidson partnership to accelerate premium push

After the brand's global debut in 2022, VIDA has grown from a single premium electric scooter into a mobility ecosystem spanning family and commuter electric scooters, the DIRT.E off-road range and the broader future-mobility platform NOVUS.

The new identity will roll out in a sustained, phased manner across VIDA's touchpoints -- physical, digital and connected interfaces, including its upcoming product pipeline.

"When I launched VIDA in 2022, I called it the dawn of something special, meaning ‘Life’, was created to drive a positive impact and move us all forward meaningfully. Four years on, that purpose grew into a movement -- a purpose to build a better world,” Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, said.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | How Hero MotoCorp plans to keep Honda in the rear-view mirror

At the centre of this refresh is a new, geometric V-Lettermark, extracted from the logo of its mother band Hero. “Anchored by the solid left pillar of Hero's 'H’- symbolizing trust, scale and engineering, the design tilts forward at a 30-degree trajectory,” the company said.

“These twin parallel forms reflect Hero's legacy and VIDA's future moving in a harmonious lockstep. It is brought to life by ‘The VOOM’ a kinetic mark, motion language and electric sonic signature, designed to work everywhere, from a motor to a digital dashboard,” the automaker said.

To mark the occasion on the launch of its new visual identity, VIDA has officially secured a spot in the Asia Book of Records for creating the largest brand logo. Covering a massive 35,292 sq ft, this logo was created using VIDA VX2, VIDA DIRT.E K3, NOVUS NEX 1, and Hero XPulse.