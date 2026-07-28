'AI is a profound civilisational shift': N Chandrasekaran says software companies won't be left behind

MUST READ | TCS could soon have as many AI agents as employees, says N Chandrasekaran

The IT industry globally is in the midst of a massive transformation driven by AI. Over the last few quarters, there has been significant pressure on margins and the sustained need to invest large sums of money on AI. His letter outlined how India’s technology industry built its global position by doing something many thought it couldn’t: taking powerful new technologies and making them work, reliably and accountably, inside the world’s most demanding institutions.

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“That’s why AI is the most significant opportunity yet for enterprise IT,” he stated.

Specifically on TCS, considered the bellwether company of India’s IT sector, he pointed out that it has already reached annualised AI revenue of $2.6 billion in Q1 FY27, “and announced 1 GW HyperVault AI data centre platform, alongside partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft, AWS and Anthropic. Meanwhile, the company’s operating margins continue to outperform: its operating margin of 25.0% is 404 bps higher than the next best in the industry. Over the next three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees,” he emphasised.

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The bigger challenge is that of costs and Chandrasekaran viewed that as an opportunity. “Enterprise IT is one layer of AI. The wider opportunity for India is to bring down the cost of intelligence itself. Across the Group, we are working towards enabling the full stack that does this: the silicon that computes it; the data centres that host it; the enterprise systems that apply it; and the physical platforms, in energy, mobility and defence, where it meets the real world,” he said.