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Deepinder Goyal's Temple jumps to $375 million valuation; here's why employees stand to gain

Deepinder Goyal's Temple jumps to $375 million valuation; here's why employees stand to gain

The move comes as the Deepinder Goyal-founded startup readies a broader launch of its metabolic wellness wearable.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 10:39 AM IST
Deepinder Goyal's Temple jumps to $375 million valuation; here's why employees stand to gainFounded by Goyal after he stepped down as CEO of Eternal, Temple is developing a forehead-worn wearable device designed to measure the body’s metabolic state in real time
SUMMARY
  • The latest secondary transaction pegged the startup far above its earlier raise
  • Temple is building a forehead wearable to track metabolic state live
  • The device remains in early access before a wider launch next year

In a fresh sign of momentum around Deepinder Goyal’s new venture, healthtech startup Temple has seen its valuation jump sharply and has opened a liquidity window for employees. The healthtech startup has also rolled out its first ESOP liquidity programme, joining a growing list of startups offering liquidity to employees this year.

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The company has doubled its valuation to $375 million (₹35,89,03,50,000) after a secondary share sale and has launched its first employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, liquidity programme.

According to Moneycontrol, the latest secondary transaction values Temple at $375 million, nearly twice its previous valuation of about $190 million (₹18,18,36,36,500). The startup had earlier raised $54 million (₹5,16,79,80,900) at the $190 million valuation.

DON'T MISS | ‘Helps me live a fuller, calmer life’; Deepinder Goyal on Temple's new Entropy feature

"We are seeing strong interest from external investors at a $500 million valuation. Before we close our next round, I want some of this value to reach the people who created it," founder Deepinder Goyal said in a memo to all Temple employees.

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Founded by Goyal after he stepped down as CEO of Eternal, Temple is developing a forehead-worn wearable device designed to measure the body’s metabolic state in real time. The device is currently available in early access and is positioned as a wellness product. It is expected to launch commercially within the next year, subject to further validation and product development.

MUST READ | 'I'm not building Temple for everybody': Deepinder Goyal eyes wearable's launch in a year

Temple is focused on wearable technology for health and wellness. The company has been expanding its team and stepping up product development efforts ahead of a broader commercial rollout.

According to data compiled by Entrackr, nine startups have collectively bought back ESOPs worth more than $270 million in 2026 so far. The list includes BrowserStack, Innovaccer, CoinDCX, Unacademy, Tractor Junction, Emversity, Cashfree Payments, Plum and Kratikal. Recently, travel fintech startup Scapia also announced an ESOP buyback worth Rs 20 crore.

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With its valuation rising to $375 million, Temple is moving ahead on both product development and employee liquidity, as it prepares for a wider launch of its wellness wearable in the coming year.

($1= ₹95.71 at the time of writing the story)

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 28, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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