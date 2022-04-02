Honda 2Wheelers India sells over 3 lakh units in March

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said on Saturday that it sold 3,09,549 two-wheelers in March 2022. With 11,794 units exported, the company's total sales (domestic + export) closed at 3,21,343 units during the month.

For the fiscal year ending on March 31, Honda 2Wheelers closed FY2021-22 with total sales of 37,99,680 two-wheelers. This includes domestic sales of 34,68,828 units and exports of 3,30,852 units.

The exports for the fiscal year registered a 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth as compared to 2,09,789 units exported last year i.e. FY2020-21. "Earning the love & trust of more than 5 crore Indian families in the last 20 years, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India in 2022 has entered its third decade of unmatched service & high-performance product portfolio," wrote the firm in an official statement.

Commenting on the firm's performance in FY2021-22, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "FY'21-22 was a special year as we celebrated 5 crore customers' iconic landmark which is a testimony of India's love & trust in Brand Honda.".

"Further delighting over 1 crore customers, Honda's Shine brand has yet again fortified its leadership in the 125cc segment," he added.

Guleria explained that despite signs of moderation, the year continued to impact business momentum due to varied challenges arising from both the demand and supply sides. However, bringing the synergies of new products along with new fun models' business expansion has helped Honda catalyze consumer sentiment in both RedWing & BigWing businesses, conveyed Guleria.

"Unlocking HMSI's exports capabilities in international markets, we continue to move ahead with reinforced positivity. We look forward to an upward growth trajectory for the coming fiscal year," he further added.

In FY2021-22, Honda had launched eight new models including Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, CB200X, Activa 125 Premium Edition in the RedWing business while in BigWing vertical, Anniversary edition of H'ness CB350, along with new year models for Gold Wing Tour, CB300R, CBR650R and Africa Twin were also launched.

